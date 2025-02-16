Woopi VIEW clubs to support International Women’s Day



WOOLGOOLGA day and evening VIEW clubs are hosting a combined International Women’s Day event at the C.ex Club.

Taking place on Friday 7 March, the fundraising event supports The Smith Family Learning for Life Program.



There will be market stalls with local sellers and nonprofit organisations, raffles and entertainment.

“This is our second collaboration, and we look forward to a great event,” Woolgoolga Evening View Club spokesperson Elfie Garbers told News Of The Area.

“Our guest speakers are two women who are trail-blazing in previously male-dominated positions,” she said.

Roxanne Evans-Hickman, a graduate of Bishop Druitt College, the University of New England and the University of NSW, is currently a Project Engineer for Ferrovial Construction, overseeing the design and construction of the Coffs Harbour Bypass Project.

Angela Martin, General Manager of Lifeline North Coast, oversees a senior leadership team working to deliver crucial suicide prevention and postvention services as well as overseeing the Gamble Aware Program for Mid and Northern NSW.

The primary competition prize is a painting called “Celebrating Our Differences” by Gumbaynggirr artist Lilly Clegg from Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Corindi Beach.

VIEW Clubs of Australia are the largest sponsors of the Learning for Life Students program through The Smith Family, currently helping 1785 students.

“We have several VIEW Clubs in our area – reach out if this is something you may be interested in,” Ms Garbers said.

She can be contacted at woolgoolgaeveningviewclub@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI