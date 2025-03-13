Wootton residents discuss future of community building



THE WOOTTON Community Network recently hosted a residents’ meeting to discuss the future of their community building.

The purpose was to determine how to bring out the best in the building; how to bring the community back together; and how the network can support what is working.



The venue was constructed 20 years ago and has been a meeting place, a venue for trivia nights, a cafe, various restaurants and a resource centre.

President of the Wootton Community Network Nicole Turnbull said there was an “incredible turnout” to the residents’ meeting.

“There were almost 60 people here with some people who actually built the original building sharing their wisdom, experience and history of the resource,” she said.

Ideas that have been floated for future events include trivia nights and workshops on making things with local produce.

“It’s just about pulling everything together and creating a calendar of events of the confirmed things and then asking what else can be added.”

By John SAHYOUN