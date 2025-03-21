Worimi man Isaac Nettle leading a cultural revitalisation at Anna Bay Public School



ISAAC Nettle has transformed from a “naughty schoolboy” who rejected his culture, to a teacher sharing inherited knowledge and leading a cultural revitalisation.

Mr Nettle is a proud Worimi man and the Aboriginal Education Officer at Anna Bay Public School.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mentored by his Nan Beryl – an Aboriginal Elder – he is inspired to repay the belief, respect and sense of belonging he discovered as he embarked on his own cultural journey.

Having experienced feeling lost, he now believes that “culture finds you” when you are willing and curious.

Leaning into his strengths of relatability, helpfulness and inclusivity, he believes he has become “the person I needed in school.”

Helping to care for his six siblings exposed Mr Nettle to life events that showed how experience and trust are needed to help children feel safe, open and engaged.

And he believes Aboriginal culture should be shared with everyone.

Following the tradition of “knowledge holders”, he has branched off to specialise in programs for all children that teach language, dance and playing the didgeridoo.

He has a dream to bring back Gathang, a language he is expertly teaching his Nan and Aunty Sheryl.

He said the women were behind his pivot from “misbehaving to thriving and feeling alive.”

“Identifying my mob, going out on Country and connecting, listening to Dreamtime stories, doing language studies, beach didgeridoo, and discovering pride in who I am and where I come from, are the experiences that transformed my shame into a desire to Close the Gap and to share the local history of the Worimi and the importance of Aboriginal culture in our area,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be the bridge between schools and Aboriginal families or the one taking kids to NAIDOC assemblies, dance and Gathang choir, if the teachers at Anna Bay Public School – and the people within my inner circle – didn’t believe in me and help me to build my confidence.”

Mr Nettle believes that “with culture comes great responsibility”, which he imbues in caring for the welfare of all kids.

The grant funded Wakali (Rise Up) room and outdoor Ngarralbaa (listening place) are two dedicated spaces within Anna Bay Public School specifically designed to encourage well-being, connection, culture and conversation.

Round, inward-facing yarn circles, where there is no hierarchy or judgement, create equality and a safe, all welcoming area to resolve conflict, ask questions, solve problems, share burdens or just have a chat.

The idea that no one leaves the circle until there is a resolution encourages the idea of never-ending conversations and family-style sit-downs.

By Jacie WHITFIELD

