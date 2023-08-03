Workshops in schools to nurture innovative thinking

ENTREPRENEURSHIP is being introduced to school students as an exciting career path to consider.

Through the Regional Youth Entrepreneurism Activation Program, students are attending interactive workshops at their school facilitated by The Scale Institute and funded by Investment NSW.



Dorrigo High School students attended the workshop on 20 and 21 July, while Coffs Harbour High School students will attend on 17 and 18 August.

Twenty high schools across regional NSW are taking part in the practical two-day workshops designed to grow entrepreneurial skills across terms three and four.

Speaking after the Dorrigo High School session, The Scale Institute founder Stephen Rutter, who co-facilitated the course, told News Of The Area, “the whole purpose of getting to Dorrigo HS was to activate their entrepreneurial thinking.

“Over 95 percent of the participating students had no prior entrepreneurial education experience.

“The Dorrigo students were great, and as the industry challenge was for National Parks NSW, and the Dorrigo escarpment great walk, the students had a vested interest to help define some opportunities that would attract teenagers (like them) to Dorrigo.

“After the two days, the students provided some great feedback on getting to know more about their local community and being able to present ideas that could be adopted,” he said.

Investment NSW chief executive Katie Knight said the program would ensure high school students developed relevant skills and knowledge to become successful entrepreneurs.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with The Scale Institute, a company committed to fostering careers in tech and innovation and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Ms Knight said.

“This program is all about nurturing innovative thinking and creativity, the key elements to what makes a successful entrepreneur.

“We have a thriving innovation community in NSW, and we look forward to more young people joining the ranks, alongside the best and brightest minds helping to address the biggest challenges facing businesses and society,” she said.

As part of the program, experienced mentors visit regional schools to educate students about startups and how to develop an idea into a business reality.

The program will culminate with Pitch Fest showcases in October and November, where students will confront a problem faced by a local business and work together to develop and present an innovative solution.

By Andrea FERRARI