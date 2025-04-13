World’s fastest bird dives into Coffs’ Botanic Garden for breakfast



THE world’s fastest bird, the Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus), paid a flying visit to the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour, then returned to have something to eat.

Though found across Australia, the Peregrine Falcon is not particularly common and is rarely seen, which is why a visitor to the Botanic Garden was surprised to see this magnificent bird through her camera lens.



“At first I thought it might be an Australian Hobby,” said regular birder and garden visitor, Ellany Whelan.

“But a closer look showed it to be the unmistakable helmet of the Peregrine Falcon.”

This is the first time one has been officially recorded at the garden.

Garden volunteer and birder Cheryl Cooper told News Of The Area that there had been another sighting before but “it was a fly over, rather than landing to enjoy breakfast”.

Officially identified as the fastest bird in the world, this agile predatory raptor can reach diving speeds of 386kph.

Pairs mate for life and generally roam in a 20-30 square kilometre area, which means this bird is likely to live locally.

Their prey includes small to medium birds, plus rabbits and smaller daytime mammals.

Peregrines are also a bird of the world, being found on most major continents.

“The garden is an amazing place to see birds,” Ms Cooper said.

“There have already been 88 different species recorded in the garden already in 2025. You just never know what you might see.

“There are brochures about some of the key birds available as you enter the garden.”

By Andrea FERRARI

