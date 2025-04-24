World’s largest Backyard Ultra coming to Coffs Harbour



THE SECOND Coffs Backyard Ultra, scheduled for Saturday 7 June 2025, is expected to be the biggest event ever of its kind.

A Backyard Ultra is a unique running event where participants run or walk 6.7 kilometres (one ‘lap’) within an hour, with each new lap starting on the hour.

Anyone who cannot complete the lap within the hour cannot continue onto the next lap.

The event continues until there is just one person remaining – the last one standing, with prizes also for last female and male standing.

Last year the inaugural event had over 200 entries.

This year over 600 runners have entered, making it the largest of its kind in the world.

“Last year’s inaugural event was such a huge success and it is amazing to see runners from across Australia travelling to lace up their shoes for what will be the biggest Backyard Ultra event in the world,” Coffs Trail Runners President Keelan Birch said.

The event is held at Coffs Harbour Showground and takes runners along the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

“A big part of our event is inclusivity and encouraging anyone who can run 6.7km to take part.”

“The event is very social as people are running together. It is not a race or a traditional running event.”

Last year Jonathan Ash was the last male standing completing 26 laps, while Clare Palmer was the last female standing completing 19 laps.

“The exciting part of the event is not knowing when the event will end,” Keelan said.

“The longer the event goes on, the more exciting it is to follow as we seek to know: who is going to be the last one standing?

“We think we will see runners complete more than 30 laps this year.

“We welcome spectators to come and watch the action unfold anytime on Saturday or Sunday. Maybe even on Monday!”