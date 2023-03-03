Wormo’s Shave Off for Cancer Council on Saturday

COLIN ‘Wormo’ Wormleaton is having a ‘Shave Off’ of his pink and bushy beard and hair raising money for Cancer Council on Saturday 4 March at 2pm at Nambucca Heads Golf Club.

Having had Stage 4 melanoma in 2015, Wormo told News Of The Area, “Skin cancer, straight off the bat.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“With lots of magic meds, here I am now, and I want to give back.”

Completing the 72-Hole Cancer Council Longest Day gold challenge with his mate Neil Duffus in December 2021, raising $4,000 his appetite was whetted for another money-raising stunt.

Having built his daughter a house, he decided he wouldn’t have a shave or haircut until she’d moved out of home.

“It was a sort of goal,” he said, laughing.

That was in January 2022 so his beard and hair are big, they’re bushy and they were brown, but now his woolly growth sports a particular shade of pink.

“Duffs (Neil Duffus) thought it would be a good idea to dye it pink and Nelly, my wife, did the job.

“The girls (Wormo’s daughters) made a Facebook page and then a bunch of money came at me.”

With $1,500 coming in through Facebook, added to the money he had already accumulated, he is now over the $3,000 mark.

“My goal was $2000 so I’m very happy with that, and more will come in for the Shave Off on Saturday,” he said.

On the day Wormo will be joined by his family band.

Called Alan, the musicians are daughters Abby and Leah, nephew Ayrton and wife Nelly who between them play bass, sax, guitars and an egg shaker.

“It’s lounge, bar music, relaxed and smooth,” said Wormo.

Local barber Nathan Ison, the founder/proprietor of Nambucca Valley Barbershop, will have his snipper charged and ready to go bravely where no sunshine has penetrated for the past fifteen months or so.

“I just want people to have a laugh seeing me have a shave and haircut.

“They can pay for me to have a mullet or whatever.”

For Colin’s Shave Off fundraising page, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/colinwormleaton/wormo–s-shave.

By Andrea FERRARI