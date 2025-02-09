Wyz Wimmin support ‘The Sisterhood’ with special production at Nambucca RSL



THE Wyz Wimmin & Friends Theatre Company will present “The Sisterhood” on International Women’s Day (8 March), a stage show serving as a fundraiser for people impacted by domestic and family violence.

The production is a collection of seven monologues with adult themes (and language).

Subjects range from an elderly shoplifter being placed on a good behaviour bond, to a 70-year-old asking a younger woman’s advice about pleasing her new man, to Council bulky goods collections.

Proceeds from the show will be donated by the Nambucca Heads RSL Club to support women escaping domestic and family violence.

“We encourage men as well as women to come and we promise everyone will be entertained,” a spokesperson for the Wyz Wimmin said.

“Other companies have recognised the talent of our playwrights, with one of our scripts being staged recently by a Melbourne company and another being selected for a festival in Lake Macquarie.

“Both scripts are included in ‘The Sisterhood’ presentation.”

Tickets are $35.00 and include sparkling wine on arrival and finger food to follow the performance.

The audience is encouraged to wear purple (the colour for International Women’s Day) and invited to bring donations for “escape” packs being put together by the RSL Club for women forced to leave difficult situations with only what they are wearing.

Donations could include personal care items and gifts for children (plush toys, coloured pencils, notebooks).

There will be tubs to receive these donations in the auditorium.

“As a community-responsive company, we are so pleased that the RSL Chair, Terrie Hyslop, and CEO, Wendy Mills, welcomed our suggestion to do something positive for those experiencing family violence.

“This is personal: the Wyz Wimmin care.”

Tickets are available from the RSL Club.