Yacaaba Centre host charity screening for homelessness support services

WITH action for Port Stephens homelessness crisis on the forefront of community members’ minds, the Yacaaba Centre is raising funds and awareness with a charity screening to support the local community.

The independent feature and social impact film, Some Happy Day, which aims to raise awareness around homelessness to inspire action and change, will screen at Nelson Bay Cinema on Wednesday 26 October to raise funds for the Yacaaba Centre.

The Yacaaba Centre is a local not-for-profit organisation that provides counselling support, information and advocacy to those who are at imminent risk of homelessness or are homeless or have mental health concerns.

Supported through the Port Stephens Council Community Funding Program, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said it is great to see events which support a social outcome receive this funding.

“This fundraiser is a great opportunity to support local events and more importantly, help the Yacaaba Centre continue to assist and advocate for those in our community who are at risk of homelessness,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We’re coming out of a world-wide pandemic and the knock-on effects for many are still ongoing.

“This fundraiser is helping our community to connect and assisting a local support centre to continue to do very important work in our area,” he added.

Some Happy Day follows Tina, a homeless woman in desperate search of a better life, who meets Frances, a social worker with troubles of her own.

Over a single day, their lives interweave, revealing unsettling connections that lead to change and redemption.

The film’s writer and director Catherine Hill, originally from Newcastle, will participate in a Q&A after the screening with Yacaaba Centre Manager Louise Simpson and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington.

Ms Washington told News Of The Area that she is passionate about finding solutions to the housing crisis in the Port Stephens area and Hunter region, which is being exacerbated by cost-of-living pressures.

“A fundamental part of a safe, prosperous, and humane society is a place to call home.

“Right now, too many people in Port Stephens do not have a home – they are sleeping on the street, living in tents and cars, or endlessly couch surfing.

“There is a housing and homelessness crisis in Port Stephens, and I fear it is going to get much worse,” she said.

The event is proudly sponsored by Raine and Horne Port Stephens and Lemon Tree Passage, Rotary Salamander Bay and Bannisters Port Stephens, in addition to donations and lucky door prizes from many event supporters, all proceeds from the screening will go to Yacaaba Centre.

Tickets are $30, including the film, Q&A, a glass of sparkling wine and a Sharp + Co cheese plate.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at trybooking.com/CCVDU or by calling the Yacaaba Centre on 02 4984 2176.

By Tara CAMPBELL