Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards winners announced

RECOGNITION they are contributing in ways that matter has recipients of The Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards 2023 feeling proud.

These awards are the flagship event in the NAIDOC Week celebrations on Gumbaynggirr Country.



Winners and finalists were celebrated at the Norm Jordan Pavilion on Monday 3 July 2023.

The presentations were hosted by City of Coffs Harbour’s Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee.

Winner of the Grace Roberts Memorial Community Development Award, Tyson Ferguson told News Of The Area, “this win for me reaffirms the work that I am doing with my community is meaningful and integral.

“I’m very grateful that the community sees the hard work I do and nominated me for such a prestigious award,” he said.

“I am honoured to have my name listed with past community members who have helped improve communities’ quality of life and hope I continue to do so in the future,” said Tyson.

“I hope I do my community justice and my family justice in upholding the award today.

“It gives me a purpose to keep on doing the work that I do,” he said.

The judges noted that Tyson had gone above and beyond for his clients at Galambila Aboriginal Health Service, where he works as a Senior Aboriginal Health Preferred Practitioner.

In this role he coordinates the diabetes clinic, specialises in chronic disease and is the cultural support officer for the GPs and registrars at the clinic.

The Aunty Award was won by Aunty Michelle Sinclair.

Aunty Michelle is always willing to go above and beyond for her community and ensures their health and wellbeing are taken care of.

The Uncle Award was won by Uncle Jim Hurley.

Uncle Jim has worked with Galambila Aboriginal Health Service for 25 years.

He is very supportive of patients and others in the community and is known as a ‘fix it’ uncle.

The Aboriginal Community Organisation or Business of the Year Award had joint winners, Saltwater Sistas and Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast Raiders Aboriginal Corporation.

Rhiannon Mitchell is the founder of Saltwater Sistas, which is all about mentoring and supporting not only Indigenous young females and women, but also non-Indigenous young women in our community.

In April 2023 Saltwater Sistas was supported by the Youth Active Rewards Program (YARP), an initiative of the Crime Prevention Unit at Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Together they ran a 5-week program for nine at-risk and/or offending girls, leading to remarkable results and a change of negative behaviour.

The Coffs Coast Raiders perform great community work in bringing local men, women and children together in a positive way to promote rugby league and also healthy lifestyles, focusing on building strong relationships.

The Sports Achievement Award was won by Zayden Parry, aged 10.

In the summer he plays cricket and is super keen to be a great all-rounder.

He plays in under 10s and under 12s and is aiming to play in the 3rd grade team with the men next year.

In the winter he plays soccer and is keen to hone his skills as a goalie, volunteering to play up a grade if they need extra players.

He’s also a casual golfer and horse rider. He is the younger brother of last year’s winner Dustin and is desperate to be as good, or better than, his big brother.

The Arts and Cultural Achievement Award was won by Matty Devitt.

Matty is described as a fabulous artist who leads by example and helps improve community relations and the quality of life for Aboriginal people in the Coffs Harbour region.

Matty is a fantastic local musician, who supports local business events and the tourism sector, with his live entertainment and performances.

Youth of the Year Award winner is Isaiha Kelly

Isaiha has been involved in All One Under the Sun through the Change the Story hip hop and cultural awareness program.

Isaiha is currently completing year 12 at Orara High and is a rising star in terms of his talent as a hip hop artist and rapper.

He is a talented footballer and proud learner and speaker of the Gumbaynggirr language.

He is completing a school-based traineeship in tourism through Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation.

By Andrea FERRARI