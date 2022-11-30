Yarrahapinni CWA Street Stall at Stuarts Points

WITH a wonderful increase in membership, Yarrahapinni CWA are pleased to be offering a wide selection of Christmas themed goodies to be on offer at the street stall in Stuarts Point on Saturday 3 December.

As well as the legendary traditional Christmas cakes, puddings and the usual popular treats, the stall will feature hand-made gift ideas for seasonal gift giving.

Located at the ‘Friendly Grocer’ store, corner of Ocean Drive and Fishermans Reach Road, the stall will be easily accessible to local shoppers and visitors.

Yarrahapinni CWA will also be holding their regular stall spot at Unkya Markets on Sunday 11 December, with hamper raffle tickets on sale.

By JEN HETHERINGTON