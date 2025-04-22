Years of blowing whistle sees AFL umpire reach 300 game milestone



HAVING first blown a whistle as an umpire 13 years ago, Bruce Alp is set to notch an incredible achievement this weekend when he umpires his 300th AFL North Coast match.

At 67 years of age, the love of footy and the Geelong Cats that ‘Nipper’ has burns as brightly within him today as it did when he first started playing 55 years ago in the South Gippsland region of Victoria.

And he’s proud to reach such a rare milestone this weekend.

“It actually means a lot. It’s actually an achievement because of the old age factor and it has been difficult with niggling injuries which is more wear and tear injuries simply through age,” Alp said.

“I’ve said ‘nah, stuff it, just keep persevering’ and a couple of drinks at the end of a match generally will save the day.

“It does mean a lot to me simply because what it signifies is that perseverance gets you everywhere.”

Alp said if there’s one thing he’s learned in his time with ‘Team Green’ as the umpires call themselves, is that if a new umpire joins the ranks they will be supported by their fellow whistle blowers.

“The camaraderie within the team, and umpires are most definitely a team similar to your local footy team, it’s exactly the same principles and we do stick together like superglue,” he said.

“Back in the day when I was a footballer thinking about going into umpiring, I was fairly confident umpires were unusual, aliens, they’re weird.

“That is not the case.

“I can confirm 100 percent they’re an excellent bunch of individuals. And I might emphasise that’s female, male, juniors, whoever, it doesn’t matter.

“If you become an umpire you will enjoy the camaraderie, the team and you will be better as a person because of it without doubt.”