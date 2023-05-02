Young rower from Tea Gardens to go on Tall Ship Youth Leadership Challenge

ADVENTURE on the high seas awaits one young man from Tea Gardens, soon to set to sail on a tall ship from Sydney to Brisbane on 7 May.

Fourteen-year-old Kassian Sikora, a member of the Karuah Rowing & Aquatic Club, which operates around North Arm Cove, was nominated by his rowing coach, John Baskett, for the opportunity of a lifetime.



Accepted as a mentor participant in the 2023 Youth Leadership Challenge, Kassian will sail aboard the STV Windeward Bound, a Tasmanian tall ship, from 7-15 May.

The program’s admirable goals, stated by Windeward Bound’s Captain Sarah Parry, are “to expose young Australians to issues of the broader world, a self-learning leadership experience”.

“It is a life-altering experience for everyone onboard, and Kassian will certainly return more mature,” Ms Parry told NOTA.

Kassian started rowing thanks to his mother, Renae, looking for a way to keep her son fit, but moving away from usual team sports.

Word-of-mouth told her of the Rowing Club, and finally they met Mr Baskett and asked him to give Kassian a go.

“Straight away, he took to rowing, because he listens and asks questions, which I encourage,” Mr Baskett told NOTA.

“After coaching him for just over six months, I believe Kassian can be excellent at rowing, and I wanted to give him every chance in life to succeed in all his goals,” Mr Baskett said.

Kassian’s parents have strong praise for the work done by Mr Baskett, saying, “He always goes out of his way to find opportunities for the youth he coaches.”

Kassian told News Of The Area his fitness has improved and he feels more flexible since starting rowing.

“John is a good coach, he is committed to helping me improve,” Kassian stated.

Kassian is busy for a teenager, with a full week including rowing practice three days, a three-bus expedition to school in east Maitland every weekday, and 4am wake-ups on Saturdays to work at the Hunter Valley Providores in Tea Gardens.

By Thomas O’KEEFE