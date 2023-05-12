Youth beats resound at Stuarts Point

STUARTS Point Community Hall resounded to smooth beats during the afternoon of Tuesday 9 May as local youths were invited to come along and learn to make beats, songwriting and the processes of music recording and production.

Designed and coordinated by ‘SmartArts’ Creative Director Denni Scott Davis, and funded with the assistance of the NSW Office of Regional Youth, Arts Mid North Coast and Create NSW, mentoring and instruction was provided by professional producers Yanni, Adam (visiting from Sydney) and Soraya (a new local resident).



With the assistance of newly acquired production technology and equipment, participating students enjoyed hands-on creative exercises as an introduction to the music industry.

Soraya, a project coordinator and talented vocalist, led the session with a vocal full body warm up in which young local attendee Lennox fully participated.

As an enthusiastic writer, musician and singer, Lennox, along with fellow students, was encouraged to share the written works she had brought along.

Emily Taylor, a Year 8 student at Macksville High School, commented, “I enjoy the music studies I’ve elected to do at school, and this is a good opportunity to gain more hands-on experience and technical knowledge.”

Creative Director Denni Scott Davis said, “We designed this short program with after school timing in mind, 3.30 to 5.50pm and hope to deliver more activities that are interactive and inclusive for the youth of the district.”

To find out what’s on in the future, contact SmartArts on 0498 880 355.

By Jen HETHERINGTON