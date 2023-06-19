Youth music program returns to Macksville

ARTS Mid North Coast and the Creative Youth Council (CYC) are excited to announce that the ‘Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program’ is happening again.

This program aims to provide young musicians and others interested in a career in the performing arts between the ages of twelve and eighteen with an opportunity to enhance their skills and gain insight and experience.



An Open Day and registration event will be held on 24 June 2023 at the Music Station in Macksville, starting at 1:00 pm.

Entry to the Open Day is absolutely free, and all are welcome to attend.

The Open Day will feature live performances by two incredible local bands, Blind Pretty and Atlas Blue, who are essentially products of previous Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Programs.

These talented musicians will provide a glimpse into the thriving youth music scene in the region, inspiring other young people by showing just what is possible.

The Creative Youth Council, based at the Music Station in Macksville, provides a place for young people in the Nambucca Valley to come together in a safe and supported space where they can be creative and express themselves freely and work on ideas together, supported and guided by trusted adults.

Through the Ready Set Go Youth Music Mentorship Program, CYC mentors have been showing young people different career pathways in the music industry such as performance, sound production, stage and events management.

Being involved in music and creativity has long been known to have positive effects on mental health and emotional well being.

Talented young vocalist Chloe Braun has experienced the Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program and told News Of The Area, “Before Ready Set Go I had never been on stage and through this program I gained the confidence to do what I love, started a band and we now play gigs.”

The Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program is proudly sponsored by Arts Mid North Coast, The Alcohol and Drug Foundation and is greatly assisted by the Music Station Macksville.

Limited spots are available for the Ready, Set, Go Youth Music Program, so registration is essential.

To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to email cycreadysetgo@gmail.com or call (02) 665 8940.

Early registration is advised, as spaces are expected to fill up quickly.

By Mick BIRTLES