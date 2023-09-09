Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Young Women Award recipients celebrated

THE Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) and the Achievement Award for a Young Indigenous Woman (AAYIW) programs look to the young women of today for the leaders of tomorrow.

To recognise young leaders in our community, the Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Inc held a well attended awards dinner at C.ex Coffs on Thursday 31 August.



Lily Betland, Vice Captain of St John Paul College, Coffs Harbour, was named as the winner for the 2023 Zonta YWPA award, from a field of well-deserving candidates.

Ella Drewell who attends Toormina High School was awarded an Honourable Mention.

Lily very graciously donated her $500 award money back to Zonta Coffs Harbour to use for the purchase of birthing kit supplies.

“This was a gracious and most generous gesture,” said Michelle Williams, the President of Zonta Coffs Harbour.

The awards dinner was also the first occasion where members celebrated the achievements of the Coffs Coast finalists of the Zonta District 24 Achievement Award for a Young Indigenous Woman (AAYIW) competition.

“We were delighted to be able to award Jenna Haley, a student at Bishop Druitt College, the winner’s certificate and $250 for being the top rated Coffs Coast finalist.

Jenna was rated third out of 36 candidates in District 24, which covers NSW and ACT.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” said Jenny Wiseman, Zonta awards coordinator.

Arabella Flowers, a Toormina High School student, was awarded a very worthy Honourable Mention for being rated eighth in the State.

“Many thanks also to Arabella who gave an inspiring Acknowledgement of Country to open our proceedings.”

Guests at the dinner were inspired by the goals and future aspirations of all the finalists who participated in two Young Leaders Panels, facilitated by Claire White of the Leaders Network.

“We were also honoured to have YWPA finalist, Lily Hallawell, St John Paul College student, entertain us with two songs, one an original composition.

“Lily was also required to perform her music and display her art at a HSC Major Works Night at the same time, so we were thrilled that she could fit all that in and be with us for our event,” said Jenny Wiseman.

Zonta Coffs Harbour could not manage without the generous funding of the sponsors for our Club Awards.

“Thank you to Mr Walter Young’s family and to Mr David Funnell for your continued support.

“Many thanks also to Jade Hair Design, Coffs Harbour, for providing a generous raffle prize.”

Zonta Coffs Harbour meets monthly at Park Beach Bowls Club.

To join Zonta and help build a better world for women and girls, contact zontacoffsharbour24@gmail.com for information and meeting times.

By Andrea FERRARI