44 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 44 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour

Price: $799,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 1

Open for Inspection: Saturday 9 December 2023, 12.00 – 12.30pm

WELCOME to this stunning two-storey, three-bedroom home perfectly situated in the highly sought-after suburb of Diggers Beach, Coffs Harbour.

With its convenient location just a short walk from the beach and a quick drive to Coffs Harbour Plaza and CBD, this property offers the ideal coastal lifestyle.

Spread over two levels, this home provides ample space and privacy for the whole family. Downstairs boasts a bedroom with built-in robe, while upstairs features the two additional bedrooms, including the main bedroom with direct access to the bathroom.

The family-friendly three-way bathroom ensures convenience for all, and an extra toilet is located in the laundry area.

Enjoy the comfort of two large living areas, providing versatile spaces for relaxation and entertainment.

Step outside to discover a generous covered entertaining area, perfect for hosting gatherings with family and friends.

The recently renovated kitchen is a true highlight, featuring a large breakfast bar, a practical pantry, brand-new dishwasher, and electrical cooking appliances making meal preparation a breeze.

As you ascend the stairs, be captivated by the beautiful stained-glass skylight that creates a warm and inviting ambiance.

The entire home has been tastefully repainted internally, and new blinds, floorings, and plush carpets have been installed, ensuring a fresh and modern look throughout.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to own a stunning three-bedroom, two-storey home in the highly desirable Diggers Beach.

Embrace the coastal lifestyle, enjoy the nearby beach, and take advantage of the convenience of living a short drive away from all the amenities Coffs Harbour has to offer.

Contact us now to book a viewing and make this dream home yours today!

Agents: Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or Chris Hines on 0439 667 719.