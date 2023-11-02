ADVERTISING FEATURE: If robots are going to steal our jobs, they can start with the yardwork

the Big Banana, with automated yard work a sight becoming more and more common on the Coffs Coast.

Local Husqvarna dealership AllDiesel Equipment Sales & Service have been installing these ‘Automowers’ since 2015, and have more than 60 of them installed on local lawns.

Dealer Principal Darren McAnally said one simple factor was driving the popularity of this new technology: they work. “They are not a new thing for Husqvarna,” Darren said.

“They invented the Automower 27 years ago.

“It’s been a case of people and technology catching up with the Automower.”

Darren said that when he initially started showcasing the product, most people thought he was joking.

“They didn’t believe that a small robot could mow their lawn and replace their ride-on or zero-turn mower.

“Especially people with larger acreage lawns.

“But more than half the units we have installed are on acreage.”

The newest addition to the Husqvarna Automower lineup, the Ceora 546 EPOS, can maintain up to 48,000 m/sq.

“The results speak for themselves,” Darren said.

“The Automower cuts your grass frequently with razor sharp blades helping promote healthier growth.

“The grass clippings are mulched and returned to the lawn.

“Customers have found they no longer have grass clippings to deal with because the Automower is constantly cutting the grass.

“This also adds lawn-boosting nutrients back into the soil.

“They really appeal to people who take pride in their lawns.”