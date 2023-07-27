Crossmaglen gem: huge home on expanse

ADDRESS: 370 Crossmaglen Road, Crossmaglen

CATEGORY: Five-bedroom, three bathroom house on land, two-car garage

LAND: 17.14 hectares

PRICE: $1.695 million.

OPEN HOUSE: July 20 1-2pm

THE property encompasses 17.14ha (42.33 acres), approximately 40 percent east coast eucalypt forest and approximately 60 percent open grassland (previously horticulture/bananas).

The elevated rear section offers panoramic north east distant ocean views, outstanding from this part of the beautiful Crossmaglen Valley.

The huge family home offers space and comfort for a large family.

It features five bedrooms, master with ensuite bathroom and built-in robes to all bedrooms.

It has formal and informal living and dining areas, solid timber kitchen and stainless steel appliances with plenty of cupboards.

There is a double garage, verandahs and terraces for outdoor entertaining.

Vacant possession and immediate access available.

It is a beautiful family home located in the magnificent Crossmaglen Valley and situated on acreage with sensational mountain views.

Just 20 minutes drive to Sawtell’s patrolled surf beach and fig lined, al fresco village, North Coast train station, Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, while only a little further to the airport and city of Coffs Harbour.

Note: Co-Exclusive Agency agreement between Auld Property Sales & Coffs Coast Property Sales

For all inquiries please phone Peter Auld on 0429 866 689 or email peterauldch@outlook.com