Empowering older women to understand their health choices



COFFS Harbour Older Women’s Network (CHOWN) has teamed up with local health providers and experts to help women on their personal health care journey.

Together they will deliver the “Empower Your Health Forum” on 13 November at Shoreline Luxury Living’s Pavilion Room.



“Our aim for this forum is to give all of us more help, more ideas, and learnings to not only manage our everyday health but to improve our health and our mental wellbeing as older women,” Lorraine Penn, spokesperson for CHOWN told News Of The Area.

“We hope to attract women from all walks of life to learn more about how to live well into a long life.”

Medical research has shown that clinical trials have excluded or limited the involvement of women, so the data collected from males has been generalised to females.

This has resulted in real-life disadvantages for women.

“Today we finally have recognition that our bodies work differently to men and we have a whole lifetime of health events that are finally being acknowledged,” Ms Penn said.

“The more knowledge we have, the more control we have over our bodies [and] the healthier and more invigorated we can become.”

Studies show women live on average between 1.26 years to 3.95 years longer than their male peers.

“It’s not simply about longevity, it’s about living well.

“Our workshop is just the start of empowering local women to understand new and improved health benefits.”

Guest presenters are coming from Health Voyage/Coffs Harbour Women’s Health, Beyond the Surface Counselling, TerryWhite Chemmart Care Clinic, City Cave and gentle exercise guru, Daniela Martignago.

By Andrea FERRARI