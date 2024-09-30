Free independent newspaper launches in Dungog

DUNGOG has its own dedicated and free weekly newspaper once more.

Operated by independent media company News Of The Area (NOTA), the Dungog edition is the publisher’s seventh newspaper in the Mid North Coast and Hunter regions.

News Of The Area Director Mick Wright is excited to bring a quality printed news source to Dungog.

“We are such strong believers in the value of community news, and an area like Dungog deserves its own newspaper,” Mr Wright said.

“There are lots of incredible stories to be told here.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from the community and are very excited about the journey ahead.”

News Of The Area hopes to fill the gap recently left by the Dungog Chronicle, providing locals with a dedicated source of accurate and entertaining news and sport.

“We are going to take what we have learnt from operating our current papers, while making the paper as specific to Dungog as possible,” said NOTA Group Editor Douglas Connor.

“This is a dedicated local news source and will only feature news relevant to the local community.”

Mr Connor said independent newspapers like NOTA provide a vital platform for public interest journalism in regional areas.

“Newspapers like ours provide a very real voice for communities they operate in,” Mr Connor said.

“Publications which have operated for well over a century have been closed in recent years by major operators and that really isn’t good enough.

“Communities should not be left without a way to access reliable information on the issues that matter to them.”

The Dungog edition follows on from the successful launch of NOTA newspapers in the Coffs Coast (2020), Nambucca Valley (2021) and Camden Haven (2024) regions.

NOTA also launched a free weekly newspaper in Gloucester this week, filling the gap left by the Gloucester Advocate.

The family-owned and operated News Of The Area began producing newspapers in 2014 when Medowie husband and wife Mick and Rochelle Wright launched a weekly news publication on the Myall Coast, following the closure of a longstanding local paper.

Ms Wright, who now serves as the company’s general manager, said she is confident the Gloucester edition can be sustainable in the long term.

“While a lot of newspapers around Australia are closing down or going digital-only, we have been able to buck that trend and continue producing and launching newspapers in key regional areas,” she said.

“Thank you to all the businesses who have already supported our new paper in Dungog, and I would encourage all business owners to get in touch to discuss how we can support your work with advertising.”

For more information about News Of The Area, visit www.newsofthearea.com.au.

To contact News Of The Area email media@newsofthearea.com.au or call Group Editor Douglas Connor on 0431 487 679.