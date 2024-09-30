State MP welcomes NOTA to Gloucester and Dungog



ON behalf of the Dungog and Gloucester communities, I want to say thank you to the publisher of News Of The Area for the decision to step-up to ensure residents continue to have a local newspaper.

I hope both communities will now support the Gloucester NOTA and the Dungog NOTA by sharing news and opinion as well as advertising dollars, so this new venture can provide this important local coverage.

The NOTA gives Dungog and Gloucester the opportunity to tell local stories in a unique way by including the additional detail and context that social media does not necessarily convey.

Let me assure the Upper Hunter Electorate that I will continue to fight for your communities to have reputable, reliable sources of news and information.

I have taken up my concern about the need for the NSW Government to assist regional media organisations, like the NOTA, with the Premier Chris Minns.

Last week in the NSW Parliament, I called for the Premier to seek a commitment from government departments to include a regional advertising spend as part of their annual media and marketing budget.

I have also written to the Premier to remind him that the Government needs regional newspapers as much as the newspapers need the Government.

This first edition of the NOTA for Dungog and Gloucester is a new beginning – so let us all take a moment to pause, have a look at what is happening in our community and be proud that we have this forum for our local stories.

Regards,

Dave LAYZELL MP,

Member for Upper Hunter.