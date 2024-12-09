Grants to stimulate regional economic development



THE STATE Government has announced $50 million in grants for initiatives that promote regional economic development and support employment creation and retention.

Businesses, consortiums, local governments, associations, Aboriginal corporations, not for profits and other eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for a share of the $50 million Community Investment Program, delivered by the NSW Government’s $400 million Regional Development Trust.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This funding will kick-start productive projects and initiatives across regional NSW, supporting the creation of needed infrastructure, new economies and also supporting the attraction of key workers to the regions,” Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.

Grants of between $500,000 and $5 million will be available for infrastructure projects and capital investments to create jobs and economic opportunities.

Between $250,000 and $1 million will be available for regional programs to improve service delivery and community connection and capacity building.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will host community information sessions, inviting eligible applicants to learn about the program, how to apply, and what projects and initiatives are eligible for targeted investment.

Applications close at 5pm on Thursday, 20 February 2024.