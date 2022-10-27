Greater Good supports emerging musicians

GREATER Good, an initiative that supports emerging independent music artists, is here for a second year.

The program gives back to the independent artist community by providing in-kind services and a cash grant totalling $20,000 AUD, double the worth of the first year’s program.



Artist and Label Services Manager and Greater Good Founder Rick Bridgman told News Of The Area, “I grew up in Sawtell and am reaching out today as we are back in 2022 with our Artist Support Package.

“This time we’ve brought in partners including a recording studio, merchandise creation, postering and more.

“Having lived in the area until I was 21, and am back quite often to visit the family, I’d love to get this opportunity out to as many musicians as possible in the area, as I know there is some incredible talent there,” he said.

“The Greater Good program is designed to provide a launchpad for exceptional emerging artists, by utilising Good Intent’s artist services pro-bono, a cash grant of $4,000 to help further develop their career, plus a stack of goodness from our new partners Studios 301, Billy Zammit, Make Merchandise, PLAKKIT and Ben Mitchell.”

Artists from all walks of life and all music genres are encouraged to apply.

The artist services contribution will cover Artist Management Consultation, PR, Radio Plugging, DSP and Playlist Pitching, Digital Marketing and Label Services.

Through Greater Good’s sister company Good Loco, the offering includes a photoshoot with acclaimed creative Billy Zammit who has worked with artists such as DMA’s, Triple One, Ninajirachi and Young Franco.

Further new additions feature a package from Sydney-based recording powerhouse Studios 301 including dry studio hire, a Mix and Dolby Atmos Music Mix from Stefan Du Randt and mastering from Steve Smart.

“The team at Make Merchandise has offered up a fresh batch of AS Colour Staple Tees and printing to fire up the act’s merch game, and PLAKKIT are on board providing a capital city run of posters and distro to get the word out about the artist’s music and touring efforts,” said Rick.

Creative assets will be provided by independent Graphic Designer/Illustrator and long-time collaborator Ben Mitchell who has recently worked with Bootleg Rascal and Critical Slide.

“Last year we were blown away by hundreds of applicants from across the country.

“The team and I discovered so many amazing new acts and had some great conversations helping guide some incredible talent.

“We were chatting to some mates with similar values in giving back to the community and decided to bring it all together this year for something that’ll really be a kick-start to an emerging artist’s career,” said Rick.

Entries for 2022 are open now and close 25 November 2022.

Shortlisted applicants only will be notified in December 2022.

For more info visit https://goodintent.com.au/greater-good.

By Andrea FERRARI