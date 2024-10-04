Kew Country Club Men’s Veterans Golf

RESULTS 16/09/2024 Single Stableford

Curly Maynard Shield Day

Sponsored by Allam Property Group

60 Starters

CURLY MAYNARD SHIELD WINNER MICK BEVAN

A Grade Winner – Dean Myers 39 Pts.

2nd – Bruce Forbes 36

B Grade winner- Mick Bevan 42 Pts.

2nd – Don Steigrad 37 Pts.

C Grade winner – Lou Forster 37 Pts. C/B.

2nd – Peter Johnson 37 Pts.

Ball Winners

Mark Foss 35, Kevin Brennan 35, Jack Hibburt 35, Paul Munro 34, Ron Rolfe 34, Col Voss 34, Neil Dark 34 & Tony Denzel 34.

Nearest to the pin Winners

9th Hole A Grade Wayne Moir, B Grade John Brown, C Grade Lou Forster.

10th Hole A Grade Gary King, B Grade Mick Bevan, C Grade. No One.

12th Hole A Grade Dean Myers, B Grade Don Steigrad C Grade Dave Raeburn.

55 – 60 age winner Paul Munro

61 – 74 age winner Mick Bevan

75 & over winner Bruce Forbes

By Laurie HAMILTON