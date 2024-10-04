Kew Country Club Men’s Veterans Golf Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 4, 2024 Shield winner Mick Bevan with Col Voss (Captain). RESULTS 16/09/2024 Single Stableford Curly Maynard Shield Day Sponsored by Allam Property Group 60 Starters CURLY MAYNARD SHIELD WINNER MICK BEVAN A Grade Winner – Dean Myers 39 Pts. 2nd – Bruce Forbes 36 B Grade winner- Mick Bevan 42 Pts. 2nd – Don Steigrad 37 Pts. C Grade winner – Lou Forster 37 Pts. C/B. 2nd – Peter Johnson 37 Pts. Ball Winners Mark Foss 35, Kevin Brennan 35, Jack Hibburt 35, Paul Munro 34, Ron Rolfe 34, Col Voss 34, Neil Dark 34 & Tony Denzel 34. Nearest to the pin Winners 9th Hole A Grade Wayne Moir, B Grade John Brown, C Grade Lou Forster. 10th Hole A Grade Gary King, B Grade Mick Bevan, C Grade. No One. 12th Hole A Grade Dean Myers, B Grade Don Steigrad C Grade Dave Raeburn. 55 – 60 age winner Paul Munro 61 – 74 age winner Mick Bevan 75 & over winner Bruce Forbes By Laurie HAMILTON