Letter to the Editor: Show us the costings



DEAR News Of The Area,

A RESPONSE to Mayor Nikki Williams on the Jetty Foreshore development.

We all want improvements at the Jetty Nikki, that we agree, however we do not believe Coffs Harbour should have to sell off its public land to get public recreation benefits.

What are these $150m costings for recreational improvements from?

It only cost $5m for the work you praised at Brelsford park.

Does it cost another $145m for some walkways and your proposed waterpark?

Surely not.

Can you please ask PDNSW for a detailed list of costings please?

You deserve to have this as your name and reputation will be attached to this development.

We understand the $150m includes all the utilities to pay for the luxury private and tourist accommodation.

So what is the balance of spending?

Are we permanently losing all this public land and area zoned for public recreation and 249 -394 car spaces for $15m of improvements?

That seems a poor deal?

We can’t know because there is no detail for us.

Where else would a town allow themselves to risk such a poor outcome for their community?

Your community voted 68.68% no to multi-storey residential and your Council is now choosing to ignore this and risk our most beloved and highly used recreational space in the LGA.

Now you are at the table Nikki, why not ask the Chris Minns state government to give us the public recreational improvements without selling off our public land?

Huge amounts of money have just been spent in Sydney on the new metro, our costs would be a mere fraction of that.

I would support you advocating for public recreation improvements being given to Coffs Harbour without the sell-off.

Doesn’t Coffs Harbour deserve this?

Regards,

Gerry MCGILVRAY,

Foreshore for All.