Letter to the Editor: Wonderful non-frantic humans



DEAR News Of The Area,

LAST week, whilst driving in a 60km zone on Solitary Islands Way near Woolgoolga High School, I saw a stunned kookaburra sitting about 300cm from the centre line of the road.

As safely as I could I pulled over and tried desperately to direct vehicles away from the bird.

Most drivers saw what the situation was and complied.

Others did not, and I was terrified as to what would eventually occur.

Fortunately, another vehicle pulled over and there came the “Three Musketeers”, all in high-vis vests.

They were workers from a foreign land, and they immediately stopped the traffic long enough for me to rescue the kookaburra.

Thank you so much for your assistance, I am so grateful.

I was too apprehensive to step out onto that road.

The kookaburra survived and has been released back into his home territory.

There are still good people around who see the plight of others and take the time to help.

Not all is lost.

Regards,

Elizabeth WRIGHT,

Mullaway.