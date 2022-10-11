Lyla Takes on Work Experience at Myall Coast Radio

MYALL Coast Radio have been providing an exciting work experience opportunity for a Year 10 student.

Motivated year 10 student Lyla Sikora from Linwell School in East Maitland went behind the scenes for a one week placement last week to experience Myall Coast Radio’s operations and programme productions.



Lyla’s time in the recording studios saw her supporting the weekly recordings of the station’s ‘Business Buzz’ and ‘Community Connections’ segments, and reading excerpts from last week’s News Of The Area live on air.

Chris Lock of Myall Coast Radio told News Of The Area, “The valuable experience gained by Lyla may assist her future aspirations.

“Lyla gained valuable insights through working with and understanding how more than 25 people are involved putting together more than 50 hours of program each week,” he said.

Lyla participated in live broadcasts of the week’s ‘Greg On Toast’ segment and ‘Dusty Diamonds of Country’ with Bulahdelah presenter Greg Hayes.

A prepared short informative interview segment was also broadcast live, during which Lyla spoke about her schooling, interests and goals.

Lyla said she was impressed by the state-of-the art Tea Gardens studios and the complex technical computers and equipment that go into producing the station’s programs.

Myall Coast Radio is a Tea Gardens based community internet station that has broadcast 24/7 for the past three years.

“From January 2022 we have been 100 percent internet streaming,” Mr Lock said.

“We commenced three years ago as an FM station which had huge limitations for reception and content.

“All proved to be of great interest to our listeners,” Lock continued.

Six million Australians tune in to 450-plus not-for-profit, community-owned and operated radio services which operate across the country each week.

These stations provide programming that caters to the needs and interest groups of their communities and contribute to and reflect an Australia that is an open society, a strong democracy and a vibrant culture.

Community radio stations play an important role in providing a voice for communities that may not be adequately serviced by other broadcasting sectors, including: First Nations communities, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, educational services, faith-based communities, people with a print disability, music, arts and cultural services and communities, youth and seniors’ communities as well as LGBTQIA+ communities.

The national community radio audience listens to services that: provide a diverse range of viewpoints that enrich the social and cultural fabric of Australian society and contribute to public interest outcomes, promote the identities of local communities and contribute to social inclusion, provide opportunities for participation in free-to-air public broadcasting and content production, contribute to media diversity, generate a high level of local content and provide a unique range of services and programs.

Listen live on the internet at https://myallcoastradio.com.au/.

By Marian SAMPSON