New work, health and safety laws: a discussion

THE Coffs Coast Safety Network is thrilled to announce a keynote speaker who is not only a consulting expert in mental fitness (with a background in psychology and workplace health and safety), but she has also been a speaker at TEDx events.

The network’s keynote speaker for a breakfast event on 16 August will be Bek Smith, who will lead the discussion and provide insights about the latest developments in work, health and safety laws and how they impact workplace wellbeing.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Her topic is – ‘Psychological safety at work – Where does self-care end and duty of care begin?’

With a track record of collaborating with organisations across diverse sectors, Bek Smith has not only provided invaluable assessment services to gauge health and safety standards but has also implemented targeted interventions to enhance these measures.

Her true passion lies in empowering leaders to cultivate workplaces that foster employee satisfaction.

During the event, attendees will be treated to an enlightening macro-level overview, exploring the recent changes in work, health and safety laws in NSW.

Engaging case studies from various sectors will demonstrate the psychosocial hazards that pose the greatest risks.

However, it doesn’t stop there. The second part of the session will dive into the micro-level, equipping participants with practical strategies to safeguard their wellbeing and ensure personal sustainability.

This event begins at 8am at C.ex Coffs and ends at 11am.

Organisers promise all attendees will walk away more equipped with the latest insights in work, health and safety laws.

Cost is $45 and includes breakfast and barista coffee.

For more information email coffscoastsafetynetwork@gmail.com