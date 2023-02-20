OPINION: Council to blame for Fisherman’s Village mess

DEAR News Of The Area,

THANKYOU for your story about our fight to keep Fisherman’s Village as a tourist facility, for the safety and protection of Swan Bay residents.

I feel that the readers of News Of The Area should have a little more information.

Council received over 70 objections to this DA and I believe only two in support.

I understand that Mr Hilton Grugeon, who Mr Pene describes as his “business partner”, is one of the directors of FVSB P/L that owns properties in the holiday village.

I was under the impression that Connect Global is a not-for-profit charity, not a business entity, and am confused about their connection and I think it raises more questions for me.

According to our strata records Mrs Pene only owns two cabins, which they have lived in permanently against council and strata regulations since 2013, and Mr Pene only owns one cabin which he purchased in the last sixteen months.

There have been many owners who had to sell their cabins at reduced prices as they could not rent cabins to holidaymakers or even use their cabins due to this unauthorised facility. Holidaymakers felt intimidated and one even left during the night in fear according to their feedback.

I read with interest that Connect Global holds the contract for the maintenance of Fisherman’s Village common areas which owners’ strata levies pay for.

Connect Global was paid approx $35,000 last year for this to be carried out.

I am gobsmacked that “participants complete the work unpaid as part of their rehab program”. Even in prison people are paid a minimum wage.

The objections to the DA seem to reflect that some people are too scared to talk publicly and have requested to remain anonymous for the fear of their safety which is of great concern to me.

The zoning does allow a transitional group but is Connect Global a rehab or a transitional group home?

Do the courts send men on bail and parole to a drug and alcohol rehab or a transitional group home or a holiday facility?

It seems convenient to try and get approval for a transitional group home just because it fits under the zoning.

What we are facing is an approved tourist facility that has been taken over by a drug and alcohol rehab without council approval and in order to tick some of the boxes, have changed the DA to a transitional group home.

Do the courts even know where they are sending these men to and the exact setup?

We can blame Connect Global or the Swan Bay Action Group all we want but really it is Port Stephens Council that has failed the holidaymakers, the rehab participants, the investors, and the neighbourhood where this beautiful community has become a battleground.

All those involved are victims of the inaction of PSC.

Carl PRIOR.

