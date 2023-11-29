Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards



CONGRATULATIONS once again go to all of last week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Award nominees.

The program has been hailed in the region and by the Department of Education as one which consistently delivers for our community.



Sarah Donn, Teacher at Hunter River High School told News Of The Area, “Hunter River High School is a proud member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program.

“It is an incredible opportunity each week for HRHS (HRHS) to celebrate our students who continue to embody our core values of ‘Harmony, Respect, Honesty and Success’.

“As we approach the end of the year, we are proudly celebrating our students and their successes in 2023,” she said.

This week’s nominees are all well deserving of their community’s recognition.

– Maddison Smart of Irrawang Public School has been nominated for her honesty.

She found money and handed it in so the rightful owner could be found.

– Raymond Terrace Public School student Kayden Daunt was nominated by office staff for the way he always greets them in a friendly, respectful manner using exceptional manners.

Kayden brightens their day.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Evanna Snll was nominated for always displaying the school’s PBL values of ‘Respect, Safety and Personal Best’.

Evanna is always looking out for her friends and seeks help when she feels it is required.

She is consistently calm and sensible in all settings and proves to be a role model for her peers.

Evanna is well respected in her school community.

– Irrawang High School’s Tylor Nean was nominated for his participation in the Army’s Indigenous Work Experience Program in Queensland where he gained a comprehensive overview of life in the army.

The school had excellent feedback from his supervisors on the program.

Congratulations to Tylor on demonstrating PBL values of ‘Respect, Responsibility and Personal Best’.

– Allie Pike of Hunter River High School was nominated for donating her time on a Saturday to braid hair to support a local fundraiser helping to raise money for the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Riley Reynolds was nominated for being encouraging and involving other children in games, without being asked.

– Michael Johnson of Medowie Public School was nominated for being an exceptionally responsible student.

He ensures his peers are included and that no one is ever left out.

– Grace Hagarty of Salt Ash Public School was nominated for organising her own stall at the school fete where she sold sweets that she prepared.

Her efforts and dedication raised over $250 that was donated back to the school.

– Rubi Dean of Karuah Public School was nominated for consistently demonstrating the PBL values of ‘Respect, Responsibility and Pride’.

Rubi treats everyone with kindness and care and always strives to meet personal goals.

She is a role model to all students.

Congratulations to all the nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON