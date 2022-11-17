Scotts Head introduces Africa Soul Food

A BLUSTERY Sunday evening on 13 November did not deter the many folks who welcomed the opportunity to taste and share the flavours delivered at the Scotts Head Hub by ‘Africa Soul Food’, where chef Virgo Kwabena Adalete brought a vibrant array of taste sensations to life with his knowledge of African cookery, utilising many spray-free, vegan friendly local produce.

With a pre-order system operating effectively, the team provided at least 40 orders to a line-up of keen, hungry, and patient patrons who also had the opportunity to purchase the signature chilli paste ‘Shito’ and taste the unique flavour of sand toasted/roasted peanuts.

The colourful menu is plant-based and gluten free and Virgo strives to source locally grown produce for ultimate flavour while incorporating the heritage cooking he shares.

African Soul Food’s Bibi Ahmed told News Of The Area, “As this was our first time at the Hub, it was a learning curve, though with the local support and interest shown, we are happy to continue on a Sunday schedule, and with the advantage of phone/online pre-orders as prioritised, we will be able to accommodate walk-in diners after 7pm.”

For more information call 0417 415 502.

By Jen HETHERINGTON