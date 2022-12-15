Sing in the festive season at Sawtell Carols by Candlelight

ON Tuesday 20 December 2022, Christmas joy will again light up Sawtell Golf Club at the annual Carols by Candlelight (subject to weather conditions).

This year marks the sixteenth Sawtell Uniting Church carols, a much-loved community event that marks the week leading up to Christmas.



Gates open from 6pm, with Santa arriving at 7.15pm to meet and greet the children.

From 7.30pm, armed with songbooks (available for purchase on the night), and perhaps electric candles or glow sticks, join in the carols and hear the Christmas story unfold, led by local singers and musicians.

This free event proudly brought to you by the Sawtell Uniting Church and the Sawtell Golf Club, is a family friendly opportunity to enjoy a free night out with family and friends and join in the celebration in the beautiful grounds of Sawtell Golf Club.

All funds raised on the night through songbook and candle sales goes directly to a local community group (this time it is Sawtell Surf Club).

Bring what you need for your comfort on the night – including a blanket, insect spray, and/or chairs etc.

A range of BBQ food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Golf Club.

All alcohol consumed must be bought from the Golf Club.

Limited parking will be available at the Club, with additional overflow parking at Sawtell Oval, on Bayldon Road (opposite the Golf Club).

If you miss out, you can also hear traditional Carols at 4pm sharp on Wednesday 21 December, in the main street of Sawtell as part of the Sawtell Christmas Street Party hosted by the Sawtell Chamber of Commerce.

Keep a watch for details at www.sawtell.unitingchurch.org.au and announcements on the Sawtell Carols by Candlelight Facebook page.