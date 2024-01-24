Tea Gardens’ Jess Johnston loses the locks for World’s Greatest Shave



SURROUNDED by friends, family, and a room full of community at the Tea Gardens Country Club, Jessica Johnston undertook the World’s Greatest Shave on Friday 19 January.

“On the day of, I am really nervous,” Jess confessed to NOTA.



“Thank you so much to the community and Club members for donating.”

When asked to consider her future sans follicles, Jess said, “I’ll just rock it being bald!”

Jess’ friends administered one last brush-through, as the clippers, scissors, ziplocs, dustpan and broom appeared to capture her donated locks.

Many last-minute donations flowed in as the snipping began, some dropping a few hundred for the cause, and a chance to wield the clippers personally.

As the braids came off, Jess briefly sported a fetching ‘rockstar-chick’ look, but the telltale hum of the clippers sheared the rest off, too.

Multiple would-be barbers, friends and family had a go, while Jess’ baby nephew sat in her lap, likely wondering what it was all about.

Before long, gasps of admiration sounded as so many realised that she looked “absolutely beautiful”, punctuated by big cheers from the full house at Tea Gardens Country Club, while emcee Sue suggested this would be Jess’ haircut for the rest of her life.

Jess said she was “feeling good, and lighter”, before asking the room, “Do I look hot or what?”.

The room heartily agreed with a roar.

As a reminder of the giving nature of the Myall Coast, Jess’ fundraiser raised $8590, eclipsing the original $1000 target.

“Thank you to all for donating, we appreciate it, and the Leukaemia Foundation does, too.”

Jess informed NOTA, “My goal for this year is to do as many charitable events as I can – next month, I’ll be taking up a Cancer Council swimming challenge.”

Jess has inspired Betty Hart, who will have her head shaved at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Australia Day, around 7:30pm.

Betty’s family has been significantly touched by cancer in different forms, including her sister, who passed from pancreatic cancer.

“Jess inspired me, ‘it’s only hair’,” Betty said.

Jess Johnston proved by her sparkling presence alone that you don’t need hair to be beautiful.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

