104.1 CHY FM tees up for John Townsend Golf Classic



CELEBRATING 50 years of local youth radio station 104.1 CHY FM, the John Townsend Golf Classic is back.

Tee-ing off on Friday 28 June 2024 at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, the annual fundraiser is a tribute to the radio station’s visionary founder, a man who epitomised the spirit of camaraderie and community engagement.



Golf day participants will compete in an eighteen-hole, four-person Ambrose, with their sights set on the prestigious John Townsend Golf Classic trophy, a symbol of excellence crafted by master artisan Ian Hardcastle of the Woodcraft Gallery in Bellingen.

There’s plenty of prizes for top performers, alongside the fun contests such as the Longest Drive and Nearest The Hole.

“Capping off the day, there’s an exciting auction featuring an array of coveted items,” said 104.1 CHY FM Station Manager Angie Vaughan.

There’s a range of ways to be involved in playing or supporting the event.

“Whether playing as a team, sponsoring a hole, or securing sponsorship ads on-air, there’s an opportunity for everyone and businesses to contribute to this monumental occasion.”

Celebrating five decades of empowering youth through radio broadcasting, the station has evolved from a humble subscription service to a dynamic digital platform with a strong local following.

Proactive in industry-based radio broadcast training, mentoring and volunteer opportunities for youngsters aged 13-25, 104.1 CHY FM continues to make an impact within the local youth community.

Angie is understandably proud of the station’s achievements.

“Countless individuals, including notable personalities like Matt DeGroot (NOVA Sydney, now in London, UK), Alison Paul (NBN 9), and Claire Simmonds (Channel 7) have honed their craft here, propelling themselves to success in the media landscape,” she said.

104.1CHY FM operates as a not-for-profit, fully-independent community radio station, sustained by the loyal commitment of volunteers, staff and the generosity of subscribers, donors, and sponsors.

Proceeds from this event will bolster youth broadcasting training programs, operational endeavours and equipment enhancements, “fortifying the station’s mission for the next half-century and beyond”, said Angie.

Major sponsor of the golf classic, Guzman Y Gomez has reaffirmed their commitment to supporting this local initiative.

“The enthusiasm displayed by Mick and Nicole Martin from Guzman Y Gomez is a testament to the enduring legacy of this event,” said Golf Day Coordinator Andre Boyer.

For details on participating in the John Townsend Golf Classic visit the 104.1 CHYFM website at www.chyfm.org.au, email info@chyfm.org.au, or call 02 6651 1104 during business hours.

By Andrea FERRARI