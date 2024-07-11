164 Linden Avenue, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 164 Linden Avenue, Boambee East

Price: $739,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 2

Land size: 503.1 sqm

THIS immaculate home is sure to please with its easy-care maintenance, practical layout and ideal location.

Upon entry you will be impressed by the beautiful timber floorboards and white walls that provide an elegance and modern feel to the home.

The living area is central to the residence, with the bedrooms at one end and the kitchen dining area at the other, providing a practical layout to the busiest of families.

The stylish cream kitchen has black laminate benchtops, with an electric oven, cooktop and corner pantry.

Adjacent is the light-filled dining area, flowing on from here is the versatile enclosed sunroom which provides another living area to the home which can be enjoyed all year round.

This space can be utilised for everyday use to relax and watch the kids play in the rear yard or offers the ideal place for the largest of family get togethers which can be enjoyed in privacy provided by the Colorbond fencing in place, and the established low maintenance gardens offer a tranquil outlook.

The Toscan built property has three carpeted bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling fans and vertical blinds.

Alongside is the bathroom which has been tastefully renovated and is not only practical with a wall hung vanity, toilet, and shower, but has a lovely, classy feel provided by plantation shutters and its large bathtub which you can imagine sitting back and enjoying a lovely long bath with a glass of wine.

Additionally, down this end of the home is a separate toilet and single lock up garage with internal access, built in storage area, and the sizeable laundry is at the rear which has direct access to the fully fenced level backyard with established gardens in place.

The home also features solar power (new in 2023) and solar hot water, Fujitsu air con unit in the living area, two garden sheds, and a carport for extra parking.

This level property is ideal for first home buyers looking to get into the property market, downsizers wanting level living close to public transport, shopping centres and medical facilities and investors looking to purchase a property where they can move tenants straight in and start to earn a return.

Call today for an inspection, you won’t be disappointed.

Agents: Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 and Chris Hines on 0439 667 719.