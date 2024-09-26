Last week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning program winners



MEET last week’s winners of Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) awards.

– Irrawang Public School’s Evellyn demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship at a recent netball gala day.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

She encouraged teammates and approached the opposing teams with friendliness and kindness.

– Aleah from Raymond Terrace Public School is a terrific netballer.

Recently at a gala day she marked a student from another school who was not experienced and went out of her way to show her the game, including how to defend against her.

She also checked in with the other student during half time to make sure she was having fun.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Arthur won his award for showing kindness and compassion towards other students during an athletics carnival.

He consistently demonstrates all of Grahamstown Public School’s PBL values.

– Daniel from Irrawang High School was nominated for stepping in to help out backstage at ‘Showcase’ at the last minute, truly demonstrating school PBL values.

– Hunter River High School’s Brianna was nominated for consistently participating in the Student Representative Council (SRC).

She has been recognised for dedication to planning and contributing to fundraising events, and outstanding leadership within the SRC.

– Charlotte from Salt Ash Public School was recognised for being a reliable student, helping younger students and frequently helping teachers by setting up structured play activities.

– Medowie Public School’s Mac is a responsible school citizen who always looks after the school environment.

He was spotted protecting the plovers each day who have eggs in the playground, warning others not to kick balls near them.

Robin from Seaham Public School is described as a “responsible member” of his school community.

He always keeps an eye out for ways he can help teachers and other students.

He reports issues in the playground and often packs away equipment without being asked.

– Karuah Public School’s Estelle is nominated for consistently demonstrating the school and community PBL values of ‘respect, pride and success’.

Estelle is a caring, kind, well-mannered and friendly student who always applies and challenges herself to every aspect of her schooling.