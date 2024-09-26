Myall Classic returns to Tea Gardens



A FLEET of sleek paddling vessels marshalled in ANZAC Park in Tea Gardens on Saturday 21 September for the return of the Myall Classic.

A register of 190 racers, powering 135 boats, descended upon Tea Gardens, coming from as far away as Dubbo, Canberra, Armidale, Illawarra and the Sunshine Coast.



One and two-seater kayaks raced alongside stand up paddleboards, a six-person outrigger from Jervis Bay and even a 21-person dragon boat from Dubbo, all ready to head up the Myall River on a brilliantly clear spring day, although the early winds were less than desirable.

Watching the paddlers in unison on the bigger boats gave rare insight into ancient mariner life long ago, before motors and steam power could be used to cross great rivers and oceans, as the big outrigger and dragon boat and their respective crews looked ready to head out of the heads and invade a small island nation.

Perturbed pelicans circled high above, or sat on the wharf behind Mumm’s to watch, while ospreys soared in the cloudless sky, taking advantage of the winds.

Three races were held – 12km, 27km and 47km – with the latter travelling as far up as Tamboi, just before the Broadwater, and back again.

The 11:11am high tide would help racers up river, but then fight them all the way back down.

Volunteers including three State Emergency Service (SES) units (Foster Pacific Palms, Wingham and Nabiac) offered safety and communications assistance during the event.

“This event has been running for more than ten years,” explained lead organiser Tony Hystek from Lane Cove River Kayakers.

“It was started by locals who have since left the Tea Gardens area, but it was such a good race that I wanted to keep it going.

“The wind was gusty and combined with the wash from some careless power boats made conditions on the return journey more difficult, but still an enjoyable experience overall.

“Hopefully we will have some more competition for the team boats in next year’s event.”

“The best singles time for the 47km course went to veteran paddler Jason Ware in a time of four hours and six minutes, an excellent result given the conditions.

“Naomi Johnson was the fastest female in a time of four hours and 27 minutes.”

The winners receive ultimate glory, and their names upon the perpetual trophies, their records setting new aims for next year and beyond.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

