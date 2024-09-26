Matilda Fidden wins sport aerobics gold on the Gold Coast



MATILDA Fidden has won an individual gold medal at the FISAF Australia Sport Aerobics Nationals held on the Gold Coast from 29 August to 1 September.

According to the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) website, sport aerobics is described as a high-intensity sport that combines traditional aerobics with elements of fitness and dance.



An alumnus of Tea Gardens Public School, where competed in several sports including taekwondo and cross country, Matilda has been improving on her aerobics skills since she was introduced to the sport at Hunter Valley Grammar School two years ago.

“She won the NSW championships in July, which qualified her for this Nationals event, where she competed for her school and took out the Juniors Elementary Individuals Final,” Matilda’s dad, Ross, told NOTA.

“After heading to the Nationals last year with a squad, including her sister Lily, Matilda’s standout performance motivated her to try going solo for the first time this year.”

Sport aerobics is judged on a choreographed routine that comprises a set of elements that all competitors must include, and must complete within exact time limits and physical floor boundaries.

Just fourteen-years-old, Matilda has high hopes that sport aerobics may be included in the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

In the meantime however, she will be back competing again next year.

“Matilda is one to accept any challenge, and she wants to compete in the non-Elementary, unchoreographed and more demanding categories next year,” Ross added.

Matilda’s training regime involves two gruelling afternoon sessions a week.

“Dad has committed to picking her up from Maitland so she could train,” Matilda’s sister, Jenna, told NOTA.

“For Matilda, winning was her biggest accomplishment, all her hard work has finally paid off.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

