Letter to the Editor: Impacts of local government election



DEAR News Of The Area,

THANKS to all the retiring members of our MidCoast Council and congratulations to the candidates who have been elected for the coming term.

Those of us in the most southerly villages, living over 100 kilometres from the Council headquarters in Taree, already feel that the mailed fist of onerous local government rests rather lightly upon us.

Antisocial behaviour is not policed by rangers, especially during holiday seasons.

Development with the potential to completely change the character of the hamlets can not be stopped despite massive local opposition.

If the new Libertarian Party councillors have their way and deliver even smaller government will this mean even less local government activity and expenditure in our area and open season for developers?

M J SUTCLIFFE,

Hawks Nest.