Cronulla Sharks inspire future footy stars in Coffs Harbour



TORRENTIAL rain in Coffs Harbour last Wednesday didn’t stop local junior football clubs turning up in force for a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet their NRL heroes.

Whilst the originally planned coaching clinic was unable to go ahead, over 200 kids still showed up to meet NRL stars, take photos with the Provan-Summons Trophy and get autographs.

Nicho Hynes, Cam McInnes and the entire Cronulla Sharks playing squad dropped into Coffs Harbour Leisure Field to host the signing session and hand-deliver the Coffs Harbour Comets Junior Rugby League Club with a Telstra Footy Pack including brand new hit shields, tackling bags and other football equipment helping to inspire the next generation of NRL stars to thrive.

“The Telstra Footy Country Series is all about bringing our game to the country and letting all the kids and people of Coffs Harbour see their stars up close and personal,” Hynes said.

“For us to be able to come here and showcase what we do and our sport, it’s really good for the community and puts some smiles on the kids’ faces.”

Telstra Regional General Manager Michael Marom also crowned committed volunteer Rebecca House from Sawtell Junior Rugby Club as the Coffs Harbour Telstra Footy Country Hero, acknowledging her unwavering commitment and dedication to the grassroots footy country.

Rebecca then had the opportunity to deliver the match ball on Saturday at the Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans NRL match up.

“We’re really excited to be bringing the NRL and elite players to regional communities around the country with the Telstra Footy Country Series,” Marom said.

“It was great to see so many excited kids meet the Sharks to kick off this week’s festivities in Coffs Harbour.”