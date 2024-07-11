Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



OUR 12th Green rebuild is now well under way, with the major construction work completed, grass surrounds replaced and some returfing already in place. A big thanks to Fortade for providing the heavy construction machinery and earthmoving expertise. Unfortunately, the weather was unkind for the latter half of the week, making the course unplayable by Sunday. Thanks to the week’s featured sponsor – North Coast Boating Centre at Urunga.

We hosted the Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers on Tuesday, a smaller field than usual due to inclement conditions, with 26 cold & wet players not finishing their round. Earlier players enjoyed the best conditions with Trevor Neaves (16) from Dorrigo winning Division 1 (0 to 18) with 41 points from Paul Ryan (15) Nambucca 35, Cormac McMullan (18) from Bellingen 34 and Murray Ingram (11) Nambucca 33. John Greensill (19) from Bellingen won Division 2 (19 to 45) with 40 points from Brad Nesbitt (19) Bellingen 30, Urpo Ylinen (21) Nambucca 38 and Terry Noble (20) Bowraville 37.

The Ball rundown to 32 points. Matthew Lark won the NTP on 5.

Due to extremely wet course conditions, the Women’s scheduled Monthly Medal was postponed, replaced with a Single Stableford won by Lisa Guest (15) with 36 points from Jenny Thorne (26) 32 points from Sue Brooks (14) 30 points.

NTP’s to Denise Paluch & Jennifer Ainsworth on 5 and Lisa Guest on 13.

Drew Glasson (11) won Thursday’s Medley Stableford with 38 points from Linne Street (15) on 3 way c/b from Michael Tarleton (22), Paul McElhinney (22) and Ashton Herbert (11) on 35 points. The Ball rundown to 33 on c/b.

Troy Herbert won the “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Anthony Smith on 5, Garry Johnstone on 7, Stuart Johnston on 8, Linne Street got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Kai Burkinshaw won Stu’s ball on 15 with 89 cms and Drew Glasson paid for his day’s golf, collecting the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Men’s Monthly Medal was cancelled on Saturday due to further deterioration of course playability, replaced with a small field of die-hards for a Medley Stableford won by new member Paul Elford on c/b from Nathaniel Beverley with 36 points.

The ball rundown to 30 points on c/b. NTP’s to Paul Elford on 5, Peter Farrell on 7, Ashton Herbert on 8, Craig Haworth won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Ben Venner got Stu’s ball on 15 and Rodney Ford won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The course was deemed unsafe for players after continuing rain, and closed for Sunday’s scheduled “Island Sunday” monthly Medley Stableford.

The Final play off for our Skins Knockout takes place next Sunday 14th at 10am – come along and watch our finalists Stephen Doherty, Gary Laing, Joe Street & Scott Burley fight it out to win a share of the Prize Pool. See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN