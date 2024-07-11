Macksville Country Club Golf



PLAYED in bleak winter weather the Kinnear and Cartwright Electrical sponsored Stroke event saw the Medal go to Dwayne Laverty with a three under par net 69, while the Spoon (gross) again went to Allan Clarke who finished four shots clear of the field.

Big hitters occasionally hit the first par 4th green with their drive – Brad Fortescue did this and sunk a 10 metre putt for the only eagle of the day.

Nearest the pins went to Campbell Hoskins (A), Mick O’Brien (B) and Tony Grebert (in C Grade).

The ladies Stableford on Tuesday was won by Cheryl Fortescue with Jessica Lambert maintaining her consistency to finish runner up.

A good field played the Mid Week Competition with Paul Donges finishing two shots ahead of runner up Murray Spear.

By Max TURNER