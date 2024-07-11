Port Stephens Friendship Group thrives with adventurous new trips





ENJOYING a recent membership boost which group veterans put down to people wanting to engage socially more post-Covid, the Port Stephens Friendship Group has been taking on some adventurous outings.

The local Friendship Group, whose ethos is all about getting out and socialising, recently took members on a six-day trip to the Jindabyne area.



The pristine scenery and company more than made up for the lack of snow.

“Highlights of the trip included riding the chairlift at Thredbo, visiting Dead Horse Gap, Cooma with its murals and gaol, great evenings over dinner where the laughter was constant, and the wonderful organisation and drivers from Port Stephens Coaches,” said group president Keith Hobbs.

The group has also been enjoying a range of day trips.

“[This includes] visiting the barramundi farm at Salt Ash, whale watching where we saw over 30 whales and many breaches, and a cruise around Newcastle Harbour.

“Our planned future trips include Miss Porter’s house in Newcastle, and a visit to an open-cut coal mine.

“Others are all in the early stages of planning,” Keith said.

These trips are coupled with monthly events such as bowls sessions, happy hours and coffee days.

“The group has been in existence for 29 years in Port Stephens and is an avenue for people over the age of 50 to meet, mix, socialise, laugh and look forward to the tours and activities on a weekly and monthly basis,” Keith said.

By Marian SAMPSON