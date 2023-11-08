15/47-49 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

New Listing

15/47-49 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay

Price: $599,000

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

WITH fabulous views of the bay and nestled just minutes away from the heart of Nelson Bay township, this fully furnished unit is one not to let slip away.

Whether you are seeking a perfect holiday retreat or a permanent residence to downsize without compromising on comfort, this place has it all.

One of the unit’s most compelling features is its proximity to the beach, local cafes, restaurants, and shopping hubs.

A short stroll is all it takes to indulge in culinary delights at nearby restaurants, explore the latest fashion trends in local boutiques, or simply unwind with a leisurely walk along the shoreline.

The apartment boasts two bedrooms, a well-appointed bathroom, air-conditioned living and dining room and multiple balconies to bring the outside in.

Added benefits for your conveyance are a dedicated laundry area, a shared storage room, and secure parking for one car.

For those seeking a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal beauty, this unit is the answer.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this seaside haven your own.

Embrace the ease of living and the beauty of nature, all within arm’s reach.

Your dream coastal residence awaits, all that’s left to do is claim it as your own.

Contact sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655.