Port Stephens paddler Brendan Jones making an impact for NSW on the Dragon Boat racing scene

A FLYER promoting Dragon Boat racing on the picturesque Soldiers Point peninsula has transformed the life of accomplished paddler Brendan Jones.

Hampered by knee injuries during a 25-year career as an AFL ruckman in his home town of Adelaide, Sydney University and the Nelson Bay Marlins, the 50-year-old iron man was seeking a low-impact sport to dabble in.

“My wife Linda brought home the flyer and I must admit the thought of paddling in scenic surrounds offered much appeal,” a rejuvenated Jones told News Of The Area.

“Dragon Boat racing looked like such a fun sport to be involved in and a great way to stay in shape,” he revealed.

“I went along to the Soldiers Point marina to meet up with officials and was instantly impressed – feeling right at home on the water,” enthused Brendan.

“As well as the fitness aspect I found paddling a great way to navigate the waters in our region,” he added.

That was back in 2021 and within months the rookie paddler was named as a reserve for the NSW squad for the National titles in Albury-Wodonga.

Jones rose to prominence last year when he represented NSW in the Senior A (40-50 years) category at the National Dragon Boat Championships in Adelaide – securing silver and bronze medals at his debut major regatta.

The experience was invaluable for the Nelson Bay resident who often turns to Australian Premier coach Cat Anderson for technical advice.

“Cat has proved a huge influence on my career to date with her words of wisdom, encouragement and wealth of experience in the sport,” Brendan exclaimed.

“She instils so much confidence in you and played a key role in my recent success at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide,” he said.

Jones was one of seven Port Stephens paddlers that joined forces with Saratoga’s Deepwater club to compete at the Masters event.

He clinched gold with good friend Andrew Downey of Taylors Beach – who founded both the Forbes and Port Stephens Dragon Boat Clubs – in the Senior A Open 20s race and bronze in the Senior A Open 10s.

They also combined with Anna Bay’s Janine Noonan to snare bronze in the Senior A Open 20s final.

Brendan is also enjoying a mentoring role with the Port Stephens club as they prepare for an upcoming regatta in Forster on November 18-19.

Established for five years, the club has grown from its original ten members to 32 and offers social and competitive paddling from August to May from the Soldiers Point Marina.

They paddle Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5.30pm and Saturday mornings from 7.30am.

All are welcome.

For more details visit the Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club Facebook Page or log on to portstephensdragonboatclub.com.

By Chris KARAS