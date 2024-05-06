Courageous Northern Hawks do club proud against Wyong rivals





THEY may concede a wealth of top grade experience but Northern Hawks rugby league team continue to win the hearts of Newcastle Denton Engineering Cup enthusiasts with their courage on the field.

It was a case of so close but yet too far for the brave Hawks last Saturday after a 22-12 loss to Wyong Roos in wet conditions at Morrie Breen Oval.

Brad Tighe’s courageous charges turned in spirited performances in an absorbing tussle before tumbling to a fourth consecutive loss in the 2024 competition.

The Hawks gave everything they had in a hard fought contest but lacked the polish required to overcome the classy Wyong outfit at home.

A big plus for Northern were the encouraging efforts of talented centres Timanu Alexander and the elusive Beau-Josh Lyons who shone in his top grade debut.

Lyons, a South Sydney junior product who helped the La Perouse Panthers reach the A Reserve Grade finals last season, celebrated his milestone with a solid showing.

Both were outstanding in the wet and made an impact out wide with their powerful running and no-nonsense defence.

They were ably supported by industrious second rower Henry Penn and prop Tyson Hodge, who provided plenty of go-forward in the Hawks engine-room with non-stop displays.

Northern wingers Ethan Ferguson and Ryan Weatherall kept their side in the hunt with first half tries before the Roos gained the upper hand with a try double by winger Malie-J Townsend and four pointers to second rower Sione Vaenuku and winger Levi Kasun with half back Bayden Searle potting two goals.

Central Charlestown defeated Northern Hawks 20-12 in a torrid reserve grade clash.

The Butcher Boys sealed victory with a late try against a tenacious Hawks lineup inspired by hooker Jack Langdon, half back Joey Griffiths and fullback Ngangarra Barker.

In Under 19s action, Northern suffered a 42-6 loss against a Wyong side full of Sydney Roosters’ S.G Ball players.

The Hawks were gallant in defeat but allowed the Roos to capitalise on unforced errors.

Best for Northern were Austin Radford, Tevita Lauti and Talon O’Neill.

