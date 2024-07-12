Action team driving change in the Camden Haven





PROGRESS on extending the ocean outfall in Kattang Nature Reserve is one of the recent achievements of the Camden Haven Community-Council Action Team (CCAT).

Operating since 2019, the team is the driving force behind the Community Plan that sets out council’s goals and priorities for the area over the next five to six years.



“The Council’s decision to establish CCATs gave us the opportunity to have a voice in decision-making,” member Penny Small said.

“Now we have lines in the Operational Plan that reflect the priorities that this CCAT has developed through community consultation.”

Blair Maxwell said the group continues to advocate for the community to ensure these priorities are met.

“It (the group) is a vital conduit of information between the community and council,” he said.

Speaking to News Of The Area at the site of the ocean outfall, which is at the rocky cliff line above the northern end of Dunbogan Beach, the group pointed out how the extension was needed to prevent scum on the beach and to stop nutrients washing around the corner and damaging the rock shelf.

Council has now told them the line to the outfall will be replaced and the pipes will be extended further out to sea.

The group is now keen to “get some traction” on the Creek to Creek pathway, which is already built but needs to be repaired and connected up to the rest of the walking network.

Long-serving community volunteer Peter Nash said some repairs were undertaken in October but there are still a few gaps that restrict mobility access.

“We’d like to see it go from the dog off-the-leash area, in behind the industrial area, out to Stingray Creek Bridge and join up with the Beach to Beach and School to School pathways,” he said.

“But there’s a little section missing.”

The outfall and pathways are not the only improvements on the CCAT’s hit-list.

It’s full list of priorities include, in no particular order:

● The Beach To Beach pathway

● The Creek To Creek pathway and Queens Lake Master Plan

● Vince Inmon Stadium

● Laurieton sewage outfall extension and repair

● Camden Head RE1 masterplan and lookout

● Laurieton Amphitheatre

● Upgrades to the Laurieton War Memorial Pool

● Laurieton Town Centre Master Plan

● Repairs/renewal on Dunbogan River Baths

● Dinghy launching facility at Dunbogan

● School to School Pathway and overall pedestrian connectivity

The Community Plan can be accessed on the Council’s website, while the CCAT team say they are always keen to hear from members of the community.

“We all come from different walks of life in the community and we all represent a different person,” Mr Maxwell said.

“Whether it’s the Chamber, family, environment or pathways, we have a really good cross-section.”

By Sue STEPHENSON