Camden Haven Historical Society looks to the future



THE Camden Haven Historical Society (CHHS) stands as a beacon of community heritage, preserving artefacts and stories from a bygone era.

This unique institution offers visitors a captivating glimpse into the past, showcasing a rich assortment of pictures and items which reflect life in Camden Haven over the generations.



The CHHS is dedicated to gathering, informing, and preserving local history, while also acknowledging the broader historical context.

“Our aim is to gather, inform and be a place for information and artefacts,” Society President Barabara told News Of The Area.

The society is housed in a building with its own historical significance.

The current structure, the third incarnation of the Laurieton School of Arts, was built in 1911.

The original School of Arts dates back to 1898 and operated at a different location until 1910.

Over the years, this building has withstood various elements, earning its status as a Heritage Listed property.

One of the most colourful stories from the CHHS archives is the tale of Bob Hope’s Catalina Flying Boat.

When it famously crash-landed on the Camden Haven River, Hope and his troupe entertained the townspeople of Laurieton with a spontaneous show.

That memorable night, the locals introduced Hope to the Hokey Pokey, leaving an indelible mark on the community’s history.

The museum operates thanks to the dedication of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

The current committee, led by President Barbara, Treasurer Elaine, and Vice President Beverley, welcomes new members who are passionate about local history or eager to engage in community service.

With approximately fourteen active volunteers and a broader support group of 30-35 members, the society thrives on communal effort.

Despite its success, the CHHS faces challenges common to many local museums, including funding difficulties and an ageing volunteer base.

The current location is also becoming too small to accommodate the society’s growing collection and activities.

However, with the support of the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR), which has provided updated lighting to the building and display cases, the society continues to flourish.

With over 200 members having contributed to its mission since its inception in 1987, the CHHS has a vibrant legacy.

As it outgrows its current space, a long-term goal is to find a larger location of significant local importance to continue its work.

“Our local history is important, as well as history in general,” Barbara emphasised.

The society’s new website offers interested individuals the opportunity to join this vital community effort.

For more information or to get involved, contact the Camden Haven Historical Society at 02 5501 8100 or email info@camdenhavenhistoricalsociety.com.au.

Visit their website at camdenhavenhistoricalsociety.com.au to learn more about their ongoing projects and initiatives.

By Luke HADFIELD