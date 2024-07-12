Camden Haven’s Izaac Gaskin to referee Nations of Origin competition



CAMDEN Haven’s Izaac Gaskin will travel to Sydney to referee in the prestigious Nations of Origin rugby league competition next week.

Nations of Origin is a multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program that culminates annually around NAIDOC week.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Each year around 1,400 Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people represent Aboriginal nations in various sports to promote reconciliation within communities and celebrate Australia’s diverse First Nations culture.

Gaskin’s involvement in this high-profile event comes as a result of an invitation extended to him by Gavin Badger, a prominent figure in the NRL’s elite refereeing ranks.

Badger plays a crucial role in guiding and nurturing the next generation of referees through his role as the NSWRL Community Football Referees Development Officer.

Gaskin embarked on his refereeing journey just two years ago as a fifteen-year-old.

Despite initial hesitations Gaskin quickly earned a reputation for upholding the rules and ensuring a level playing field for all players.

“When I first started refereeing I was pretty nervous,” Gaskin told NOTA.

“But with the more games I refereed the more confident I became, especially having the support of older referees to help guide me.

“I learnt to ignore the pressures from the crowds and just focused on making fair decisions.

“I really enjoy refereeing the younger kids and it’s great to be able to give them a game each week.

“If there are no referees, then there are no games for anyone.”

Gaskin told News Of The Area (NOTA) that he is “really keen” to referee at the Nations of Origin.

“The series will be a great experience,” he said.

Gaskin’s involvement in community initiatives and dedication to developing the knowledge of young players has made him a valuable asset to the local league community.

By Kim AMBROSE

